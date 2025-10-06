CINCINNATI, October 4, 2025 – The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), said today it has recalled Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad that was sold in the Kroger Family of Stores in following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA and WV. This follows a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the pasta ingredient that was manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, CA.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The item was sold from the deli full and self-service cases at 1,860 Kroger Family of Stores locations under the following banners: Kroger, Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs and Smith’s. Kroger has removed these items from store shelves and initiated their customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and email alerts.

