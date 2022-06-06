Kristen L. Schindler Of Glen Carbon Gets New Children's Book Published

GLEN CARBON - With all the ups and downs of today’s world, one local metro-east author wants to make sure that we are all focusing on what truly matters. Kristen L. Schindler, who resides in Glen Carbon, has recently had her first children’s book, Finding Happy published by PenIt Publications. The book is about a little girl named Lilly Anna Grace. She is a lively little girl who loves adventure and as her seventh birthday gets closer, she dreams about the perfect gift which just so happens to be a puppy. She has it all figured out however, her parents have a couple of other ideas.

Before becoming a published author, Kristen L. Schindler, worked as an educator for 22 years in District #7 and at Metro East Montessori School. Five years ago she decided to depart that career and homeschool her three children. “I really wanted to take the time after pouring so many years into the lives of other people’s children; I wanted to be there for my own children. I wanted to see them learning and growing too.”

The decision to homeschool is how the story of Finding Happy actually came to life. “My two youngest children loved guinea pigs and they wanted to get ‘baby’ guinea pigs. So in our first year of homeschooling, my younger son was in 7th grade and my daughter was in 3rd grade. We kicked off the year with a big guinea pig unit. We decided to focus on something that both could do together. They researched, asked questions, visited the St. Louis Zoo, interviewed the guinea pig keepers, and watched every YouTube video they could find on guinea pigs and how to care for them. They even designed a habitat out of cardboard and worked with their dad to build one.”

Through that whole process, her children learned a lot about guinea pigs and her daughter purchased a tiny pig named Chloe. “The sweet relationship between my daughter and Chloe was really the inspiration for this book. My daughter took that guinea pig everywhere and they loved to snuggle and enjoy each other’s company. I took a lot of pictures of the two of them together and it was just so sweet seeing them together.”

When Schindler and her daughter were talking about writing stories for their homeschool year, the two of them started coming up with a story about a little girl getting her first pet. “At first, it was just a fun day of sitting and throwing out rhyming verses of a girl and her desire to have a pet. I have always loved to write in rhyme and for students who struggle to read, I know the predictability of rhyming is helpful so I thought, I might be onto something here.” The rest is really history. Schindler’s love of watercolor and drawing came in handy to create the illustrations as well.

Schindler also decided, as a mom of two dyslexic learners, that “I wanted to make sure there was an audio version of the books as that was really helpful for my kids when they were learning to read.” On the first couple of pages, there is a QR code for parents to scan with their phones. It will take you directly to Schindler’s website where you can listen to her narrate the story to readers as well.

“I wanted to create something that focused on the loving relationship between a child and their pet, but I also wanted to focus on the fact that we all have a chance to ‘find our happy’ when we focus on what truly matters in life. Most of the time, those are the simple things that surround us every day when we take the time to slow down, enjoy life, and maybe snuggle a pig or two.”

Finding Happy is Schindler’s second published book. Her first book, All the Things was published in March of 2020. You can find out more about Kristen Schindler’s work by visiting www.kristenleeschindler.com. Both books are available for purchase through her publisher PenIt Publications, her website, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

