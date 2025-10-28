Downtown Wood River Trick or Treat – Interview with Kristen Burns pt. 2

WOOD RIVER - As Wood River’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 22, 2025, came to a close, Kristen Burns reflected on another successful event.

Burns serves as the executive director of Wood River Main Street. She noted that the event on Oct. 22 was busy, but enjoyable for all who attended.

“I’m really happy,” Burns said. “Just our whole community, our businesses, our residents, all of our visitors — it was crazy today, and I loved it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Burns encouraged community members to continue to support Wood River businesses and organizations through community events like the Downtown Trick-or-Treat and the upcoming Holiday Traditions event on Nov. 28. She noted that Wood River has many fun events planned through the end of the year, including a “Santa Shuffle” and additional sales and deals for Small Business Saturday.

Wood River Main Street aims to connect businesses with community members and support the downtown development of Wood River. Burns emphasized their mission and their excitement to do more with events in the future.

“We’re really just stepping up our game with our holiday stuff and we’re just excited to keep on moving forward,” she added. “We’re really excited to just keep promoting everything that’s going on here in Wood River.”

For more information about Wood River Main Street, visit their official website at WRBusinessAlliance.org.

More like this: