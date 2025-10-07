MADISON COUNTY - Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is intensifying his campaign across Illinois as he seeks the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Dick Durbin. With five months remaining before the primary election, Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat representing a district near Chicago, has traveled extensively through the state to connect with voters.

Krishnamoorthi, 51, described his campaign as a “mobile office” with stops in Peoria, Chicago, Schaumburg, Madison County, and several counties, cities, and villages in Southern Illinois, including Du Quoin and East Alton. He emphasized the urgency of his outreach efforts, saying, “I think we have momentum but a lot of work to do today with five months before the primary and no time to waste.” He said he will no doubt return to Madison County and the area before the primary election.

The congressman highlighted Sen. Durbin's legislative record, noting that he has delivered resources throughout Illinois and provided “impeccable” constituent services. He praised Durbin for his long role in Illinois government and politics,” acknowledging the challenge of filling Durbin’s 'huge shoes” and expressed his commitment to building on the senator’s legacy.

Krishnamoorthi pointed to economic pressures facing Illinois residents, including affordability challenges related to housing, groceries, and gas prices. “We need someone to bring some economic stability to Illinois and advocate for a better path forward,” he said.

Currently representing nearly three-quarters of a million people in Illinois’ 8th District, Krishnamoorthi noted that serving as the state's U.S. senator would expand his constituency to nearly 13 million residents.

“The issues would be similar, the scope broader, and have a bigger impact,” he said.

Reflecting on his personal background, Krishnamoorthi shared that his mission is one for all people and that was shaped by early life experiences. With his parents, he at one time lived in public housing and used food stamps. "Finally, my father got a good job in Peoria," he shared.

He said his father instilled in him to always support other families, remembering some of the difficult times the family encountered.

Krishnamoorthi acknowledged his Democratic primary opponents as “good people” but emphasized his experience and qualifications as essential to addressing Illinois’ economic needs.

Elected to Congress in 2016, Krishnamoorthi is in his fifth term representing Illinois’ 8th District, which includes Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs and the city’s 41st ward.

Born to immigrant parents and raised in Peoria, Krishnamoorthi attended public schools and was valedictorian of his high school class. He graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University with a degree in mechanical engineering and a certificate from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. He earned honors from Harvard Law School and clerked for a federal judge before practicing law in Chicago.

Krishnamoorthi’s public service includes work as a Special Assistant Attorney General in Illinois, chairing the Audit Committee of the Illinois Housing Development Authority, and serving as Illinois Deputy Treasurer. He also led research-oriented small businesses in national security and renewable energy and co-founded a nonprofit providing solar technology training to inner-city students and veterans.

He lives in Schaumburg with his wife, Priya, a physician, and their three children.

