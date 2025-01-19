JERSEYVILLE - Civic Memorial's Hunter Kremke won the individual championship with a six-game total of 1,192. as the Eagles, Alton, Marquette Catholic, and hosts Jersey swept the top four team qualifying spots for next week's sectional at the IHSA Boys Bowling Jersey Regional Saturday morning and afternoon, Jan. 18, 2025, at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville.

CM won the team title with a six-game score of 5,561, while the Redbirds were second at 5,376, the Explorers were third with a 5.334, and the Panthers claimed the fourth and final team spot with a 5,137. Pana came in fifth with a 4,731, East Alton-Wood River was sixth with at 4,374, Jacksonville Routt Catholic was right behind in seventh with a 4,335, Piasa Southwestern came in eighth with a 4,300 score, in ninth place was Roxana at 4,299, and Edwardsville finished in 10th with a score of 4,240.

Parkir Woolard of Pana led the individual qualifiers with a 1,145, with Nolan McRill of Springfield Calvary going in with a 1,120 series, Caleb Wonders of the Shells went through with a 1,083, Routt's Tanner Martin was next with a 1,057 set, Aaron Cordani of Carlinville went through with a 1,049, Cashtion Gaunt of EAWR qualified with a 1,022, Carter Collins of Pana went through with a 1,007 series, Karson Riley ofSpringfield Lanphier was in with a 1.005 score, Gavin Komack of Springfield Southeast went in with a 980 score, and Edwardsville's Logan Bertles was the final individual qualifier, having a 975 score.

In addition to Kremke's championship-winning score, the Eagles had Jude Breyer bowl a 1.139, Ryne Breyer tossed a 1.104, Brayden Prott shot a 1.089, and Kale McMichael had a 1,037 series. The Redbirds were led by Sam Ottwell's 1,150 set, while Gabe Futney had a 1,126, Lucas Ventimiglia had a 1,092 series, Brayden Buchanan fired a 1,086, Eric Braundmeier had an 818 partial series, and Joey Ventimiglia ha a single game of 124.

Matthew Cain led the Explorers with a 1,171 series, while Logan Sherman shot a 1,108, Corbin Barnard had a 1,087 set, Davin Thomas came up with a 1,040, Landon Weirick shot a partial series of 479. and Gavin Tinsley had a partial set of 461. Jersey was led by Joey Kiel's 1,085 series, with Hayden Longley firing a 1.036 series, Issac Wargo was right behind with a 1.035, Aaron Hughes had a 979 series, Jacob Hetzel had an 873 series, and Clark Blaise shot a single game of 149.

In addition to Gaunt's qualifying score, the Oilers saw Ryan Moore come up with a 904, Ethan Barrett bowled an 831, Issac Thornton shot an 821 and Nick Mugge came up with a 796. The Piasa Birds were led by Colton Huber, who came up with a 969, while Drake Julian had an 895, Travis Copeland shot an 843, with Korbyn Jackson right behind at 835, and Griffin Corbin fired a 758.

To go along with Wonders' score, Roxana had Tim Dillon shoot a 917, Michael Wilfong had an 854, August Suermann came up with a 796, and Logan Morley had a 649 series. To go along with Bertles' score, the Tigers had Austin Knecht fire an 862, Carter Fox shot an 819, Jayden House shot a 770, Max Lewis had a 666 series, and Michael Braun had a single game of 148.

The Cavaliers sent four bowlers total to the regional, and couldn't qualify for a team score, but going along with the qualifying score of Cordani, Daniel Eichen had a 941 series, Houston Turley shot a 903, and Lucas Boyett was right behind with a 901.

The team and individual qualifiers move on to the Marquette sectional next Saturday at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton, with the first session starting a 9 a.m. The sectional qualifiers go on to the IHSA state finals Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

