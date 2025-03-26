EDWARDSVILLE – Lucas Krebs had three hits and two RBIs, while Joe Chiarodo drove home three runs with one hit, and Dax Durrell struck out four batters on the mounds, as Edwardsville scored the first eight runs of the game, held off a rally by DeSmet Jesuit, and wound up taking a 12-5 win over the Spartans for their fourth straight win to open the season in a game played Tuesday at Tom Pile Field..

The Tigers were able to get the key outs when they needed them, and built up a big lead in going on to the win, all four at home so far this season.

The Tigers started off with three runs in the first, two in the second, and three more in the third to take an 8-0 lead before DeSmet rallied back with four in the fifth and one run in the sixth to cut the lead to 8-5. The Tigers responded well, scoring four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the 12-5 win,

Krebs led the way with his three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, with Chiarodo adding his hit and three RBIs. Auggie Johnes, Logan Porter, and Max Waltenberger all had a hit and an RBI each, and Hunter Baugh also had a hit.

Baugh started on the mound, and went three innings, allowing a hit and a hit and a walk while striking out three, Dunnill went 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on two hits, walking two and striking out four, Eric Herman went for 1.1 innings, walking one and fanning three, and Ethan Stewart pitched the final inning, giving up a run without a hit, walking three and striking out one.

The Spartans are now 3-3, while the Tigers go to 4-0, and play at Granite City on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. then play at Francis Howell in Weldon Spring, Mo. Friday afternoon, also at 4:30 p.m., then host Carthage Illini West Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

