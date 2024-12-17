ALTON/GODFREY - Community leaders recently gathered to celebrate Kreative Kids Learning Center and the people who help run the childcare program.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, community members were invited to an appreciation breakfast and awards ceremony at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Alton. The event highlighted people who have contributed to Kreative Kids and engaged with their mission to support children.

“This is my favorite day of the year,” said Keith Neuber, Kreative Kids CEO. “It is a day when you get to give back to so many who do so much for the community.”

Located at 3048 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, Kreative Kids provides childcare for young kids. The center is a division of Alton Day Care and Learning Center, and it was previously housed in the McKinley school building before moving to Godfrey in 2022.

During the breakfast on Dec. 17, 2024, Neuber and Board President Terra Stewart recognized several community members who have contributed to Kreative Kids over the past year. They gave special thanks to Governor J.B. Pritzker, the Alton Community Unit School District #11, the Village of Godfrey and Mayor Mike McCormick, JUN Construction and Brad Jun, Matt and Laurie Horn, and Don and Marilyn Norton.

Article continues after sponsor message

They also presented the Concern for Children Award to Marjorie Wheeler, a longtime board member and previous employee with Alton School District’s Early Childhood Education program. This award recognizes lifelong dedication to children’s welfare, which Wheeler has demonstrated throughout her 25 years serving on the board.

“One of the reasons why I stayed with the center for so long is because it’s a really good center,” Wheeler said. “All of the children that I’ve seen, recommended to come here, they’ve developed so well. I’m really proud of this.”

Neuber noted that Kreative Kids has sponsored an appreciation breakfast for the past 23 years. They had to take a few years off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and their relocation, but he said they were eager to revive the event and “give back to the community” by recognizing the people who support Kreative Kids.

Stewart echoed Neuber and emphasized her excitement to work with Kreative Kids. She has served on the board for the past seven years, and she said she has been impressed by the work that Kreative Kids does for local children and their families.

“The work that we do is incredible,” she said. “We’re not only setting these kids up for school and their best, but we're the ones who get to show love and care. These kids are going to be our adults one day when I’m old, and I want to make sure that they have the best life possible.”

For more information about Kreative Kids Learning Center, visit their official website at KreativeKidsLearning.com.

More like this: