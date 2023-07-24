EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's soccer Head Coach Derek Burton rounded out his 2023 coaching staff with the appointment of Alyssa Krause as an assistant coach.

Krause joins the Cougars after spending last season as an assistant coach at SIU Carbondale.

"We are excited and fortunate to be adding a coach with such wide-ranging experience," said Burton. "Having been a head coach and through assistant coaching experience prior to SIUE, Alyssa has the background that is ideal for our staff and our program moving forward. Recruiting, team training, video and player data analysis, player development, mentorship: She's experienced pretty much anything you can think of in our profession and that's exciting to be able to add to our staff."

Article continues after sponsor message

Krause previously was the head women's soccer coach at Saint Xavier for two seasons. She spent 2018 through 2020 as an assistant at Purdue Fort Wayne, where she helped the program to the best 10-game start in program history and tied for the third lowest goals in program history.

During the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Krause was an assistant at Taylor University. She helped the Trojans earn a No. 16 national ranking in the NAIA Top 25.

"I can't wait to hit the ground running with preseason just around the corner," added Burton.

More like this: