Out-righted off the 40-man roster by the St. Louis Cardinals in early November, Pete Kozma has found a new home with the New York Yankees.

The New York Daily News reported early Friday morning the infielder has signed a minor league contract with the club.

The Cardinal’s number-one draft pick (18th overall) in 2007, Kozma played in 275 games over five seasons for St. Louis.

While he hit just .222, Kozma will forever be linked to the 2012 Divisional Series, where his 9th inning, 2-out, 2-run single finished off the four-run comeback as the Cardinals rallied for a 9-7 win to eliminate the Washington Nationals.