HIGHLAND - Korte Recreation Center/Highland Parks & Recreation staff are always innovative with their programs, but they have an extra-special day planned for children and families on New Year’s Eve. The festivities start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the Korte Recreation Center with balloon animals by Robin in the lobby.

There will be food, opportunities with a Slash Bubble Blower, and a Countdown with a Slide Drop at 3 p.m. with beach balls and rubber ducks.

The Korte Center indoor complex has both a swimming area and a small lazy river.

“We have ordered beach balls and rubber ducks to send down the slide for the kids to catch,” Laura Wilken, the Highland Parks and Recreation aquatic director/facility manager, said. “There are a lot of things to do on New Year’s Eve, but we wanted to do something for the kids.”

The New Year’s Eve countdown will last an hour and start at 2 p.m. Saturday, she said.

Concession stands will be open and there will be specialty slushy drinks available for children.

“We will have special theme drinks in the lobby such as a Celebration Lemonade (Lemonade & Red Slushie Mix) and 2023 Rush (Mountain Dew with Slushie Mix) to purchase.

"We had this event last year and it was very well-received,” Wilken said.

“We just want families to enjoy New Year’s Eve this way and have a little fun,” she added.

No pre-registration for the event is required.

https://www.facebook.com/events/797467504821815

