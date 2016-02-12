 

EDWARDSVILLE - Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc. was selected as construction manager for the 11 South Project, a $10 million professional office building in Columbia, IL.

The five-story, 59,365-square-foot project will be situated on the bluffs and have views of the Mississippi River, Jefferson Barracks Bridge and downtown St. Louis.

Quadrant Design Architects and Planners is the architect; BRiC Partnership LLC is the MEP engineer; Millennia Professional Services is the civil engineer; and Kreher Engineering Inc. will serve as structural engineer.

