EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s Abby Korak continued to show what a force she is now and will be for the future in cross-country, placing second in the Edwardsville Tiger Invitational at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s cross-country course.

“I tried to keep pushing and stay with Jenna Schwartz,” Korak said after the race. “It was pretty tough to stay with these girls. I just had to tell myself to keep pushing.”

In the girls’ competition, Edwardsville edged out Nerinx Hall of Webster Groves, Mo., 31-32; Mascoutah was third at 116, Litchfield fourth at 127 and Carbondale fifth at 180. Other area teams included Roxana (13th with 366), Jersey (14th with 369), Alton (16th at 410) and Piasa Southwestern (17th at 435). Civic Memorial, Carrollton, MEL-Madison and McGivney Catholic did not field full teams, but runner from each school took part as individuals.

Jenna Schwartz of Waterloo, running as an individual, won the girls title in 19:28.09. Edwardsville's scoring runners were Abby Korak (second in 19:44.94), Melissa Spencer (sixth in 20:18.01), Abby Schrobligen (seventh in 20:19.02); Jaycie Hudson (ninth in 20:42.00) and Maddie Miller (16th in 21:01.61). The Tigers' top five runners were able to edge out the Markers' top five runners for the team title.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville coach George Patrylak said he was pleased with both the performance of the girls and boys in some muddy course conditions.

Patrylak said he was impressed by the run of freshman Abby Korak.

“She ran a fantastic race for the muddy conditions,” he said. “Schwartz from Waterloo is a real deal runner and she stayed close to her.”

Other area leading runners on the day included Michaela Tarpley of Roxana (60th in 23:39.43); Zoey Lewis of CM (63rd in 23:57.00); Kaleigh Grace of Jersey (41st in 22:59.97); Emma Vournard of Alton (79th in 25:01.21); Isabelle Wolff of Piasa Southwestern (80th in 25:03.02); Megan Schilly of Father McGivney Catholic (96th in 25:55.70); Kathryn Butler of MEL-Madison (125th in 26:50.19); and Lilly Baumgartner of Carrollton (47th in 23:07.39).

More like this: