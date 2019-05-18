Korak Advances to IHSA Class 3A Track and Field Finals in 1,600 Meters, Miller Closes Brilliant Career
May 18, 2019 6:28 AM May 18, 2019 7:12 PM
CHARLESTON - The Tigers’ junior distance star Abby Korak notched the 12th spot in a 12-person field for the finals of the IHSA Class 3A Girls State Track and Field 1,600-meter prelims on Friday in Charleston. She will compete today.
Maddie Miller ran the final race of her high school track/cross country career on Friday, finishing fifth in her 800 meters heat with a time of 2:21.40.
