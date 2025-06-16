EDWARDSVILLE - Chloe Koons of Edwardsville and Ollie Okonkwo of Iowa City, Ia., won the men's and women's open singles championships of the Edwardsville Open tennis tournament, presented by The Opel Bash Group, on Sunday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Okonkwo won a wild card entry in the singles draw of the Edwardsville Futures tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, on July 28-Aug. 3, while the open doubles winners also won a wild card spot into the Futures.

In the open men's singles final, Okonkwo defeated Gus Trettamble of St. Louis when Trettamble was forced to withdraw, due to injury, while in the 4.0 18-and-over singles semifinals, Jan-Michael Jensen of University City, Mo., won by default over Timothy Flatt of West Frankfort, Ill., when Flatt withdrew because of injury, while Ryan Cochran of Collinsville won over Matthew Suddarth of St. Louis 6-3, 6-2. In the final, Jensen won the championship over Cochran 2-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Koons won her women's open singles semifinal match over Shannon Gordon-Carney of Elsah, Ill., 8-0, while Paige Duncan of Denham Springs, La., won the second semifinal over Grace Brown of St Louis 9-7. In the final, Koons defeated Duncan 6-1, 6-4. In the men's open doubles semifinals, Okonkwo and Jake Trondson of Nashville defeated Jake Cohen of Little Silver, N.J. and Jason Daly of Laurel, Md. 6-4, 6-3, and in the second semifinal, Aiden William of West Lafayette, Ind. and Rahulkinet Konakanchi of Plano, Tex. got past Adam Koon of McCordsville, Ind. and Jesse Hattrup of Edwardsville 6-4, 6-3 Okonkwo and Trondson won the final over William and Konakanchi 7-5. 6-2, to win the wild card berth in the doubles draw of the Futures.

In the semifinals of the women's open doubles, Duncan and Koons won over the Edwardsville duo of Alyssa Wise and Hannah Colbert 6-2, 6-2, while in the second semifinal, Katie Woods of Edwardsville and Ava Sock of St. Louis won over Dia Kannan of Edwardsville and Albina Selima of Glen Carbon 5-7, 6-0, 10-7. In the final, Duncan and Koons defeated Woods and Sock 6-1, 6-4.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

