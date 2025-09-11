EDWARDSVILLE - Kolby Clanan scored on a 47th-minute penalty kick created off a scramble in the box off an O'Fallon corner, and it turned out to be the only goal of the match as the Panthers took all three points in a 1-0 win over Edwardsville Tuesday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers slip to 1-2-0 in the Southwestern Conference, having lost at Collinsville last Thursday night, and were coming off a 1-1 draw at Morton on Saturday afternoon, and in other earlier results, lost to Rockford Jefferson 2-0, but had defeated Champaign Centennial 2-0 in Morton before the draw to the Potters.

The Panthers are now 4-2-0, and are at Belleville West on Thursday, then host Alton on Sept. 16, and Belleville Althoff Catholic Sept. 20, all games kicking off at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers slip to 3-5-1, and next meet Rochester on the road on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and are at Normal Community Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., before returning home to meet Alton Sept. 15 in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

"The game was well contested," said Edwardsville coach Mark Heiderscheid. "Both sides created chances, but few were clear-cut. I was impressed with how well O'Fallon moved he ball. This is the best team I've seen from O'Fallon in years. They are fast, athletic, and their technical ability is outstanding."

Clanin's goal was created off a corner kick when the referees called a foul in the box by Edwardsville before the kick was taken in the 47th minute. Clanin slotted the spot kick past the Tiger goalkeeper into the back of the net, and gave the Panthers the 1-0 win, as the O'Fallon defense tightened up and held Edwardsville at bay the remainder of the match.

