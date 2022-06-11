JERSEYVILLE / MARION - Koen Counseling & Wellness Center offers mental health counseling services via Telehealth and in-person, with offices in Jerseyville and Marion, Illinois. Owner and founder Nina Koen said she and therapist Emily Iman offer a wide range of counseling services to a wide range of clients.

“[We] are filling a need that we saw within Illinois specifically. We see clients anywhere from little kids to older adults,” Koen said. “We take a holistic kind of approach to our therapy and kind of meet the client at where they’re at and what their needs are … whether it’s psychoeducation or psychotherapy, or if they have an extensive trauma history or traumatic event that they went through, then we can provide EMDR - which is eye movement desensitization reprocessing - for them as well.”

Since Koen is licensed in the state of Illinois, Koen Counseling & Wellness Center’s services are available for all Illinois residents. Koen said the ability to offer their services both in-person and via Telehealth means they can bring their services directly to the client wherever they are.

“We offer Telehealth for those who cannot physically come to us or even just prefer Telehealth,” Koen said. “We also offer therapeutic activities, so if someone wants to meet in-person but they don’t just want to sit in an office space, we can arrange a place to meet that is still private … whether that’s walk-talk therapy out in nature, or sometimes with kiddos, it’s better to be outside and provide services that way instead of just being confined to a room. Sometimes it’s better for people to open up that way.”

Koen said she got into the counseling field during her freshman year of college, earning her bachelor’s in social work in 2006 and her master’s the following year - Koen is currently pursuing her doctorate degree, a process she began last year and which inspired her to start her own private practice after years of counseling in other capacities with local organizations.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It just lit that fire under me again, and I’m like ‘Why am I not doing this for myself? Why am I contracting with other people, because there are needs out there in the community.’ Local agencies have waitlists that are months long,” Koen said. “Emily and I were talking and I was like, ‘Hey, what if I just go ahead and establish my agency?’ because I had always wanted to do that, but never pulled the trigger. So then the end of last year felt like the perfect time and everything just fell into place, just because the need right now is so massive.”

Koen said she met Iman two years ago when Iman was seeking clinical supervision for her clinical social work license. Koen said Iman has made outstanding progress as a social worker since then.

“Over these last two years, she has just grown as a social worker and she’s very insightful and she’s very good with working with clients,” Koen said. “She’s been doing fantastic. I actually have heard from some of her clients about how fabulous she is and how much she has helped them over these last few months since we’ve been established.”

Koen Counseling & Wellness takes a different approach to counseling than what people may typically think of, Koen said.

“I know a lot of times when people think of counseling, they think of just sitting in a room like TV shows with clients laying on the couch and telling their feelings - that is not my approach and from my understanding, that’s not Emily’s approach either,” Koen said. “We want to be very relatable and there for the clients, just being open and knowledgeable and providing them the resources and information that they need.”

To learn more about Koen Counseling & Wellness Center or schedule an appointment, call Nina at (618) 706-9050 or Emily at (618) 706-1004, or visit their website or Facebook page.



More like this: