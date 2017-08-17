Kobie Davon Howard
Name: Kobie Davon Howard
Parents: Laura and Ryan D. Howard, Sr. of Alton
Birth weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 8:06 AM
Date: August 11, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Dereaun Clay (18); Ryan D. Howard, Jr. (8)
Grandparents: Yvonne Adams, Alton; Darren Howard, Alton;
Marcia Howard, Alton
Great Grandparents: Laura Jones, St. Louis, MO; Geneva Howard, Alton;
Ben Howard, Alton
