Bookmark the “Getting Around Illinois” website to stay informed

SPRINGFIELD – With more snow in the forecast this weekend and the official start of winter coming soon, the Illinois Department of Transportation reminds you to visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com for updated Illinois road conditions before heading out.

Available on your computer and mobile device by clicking the “Winter Road Conditions” tab, this handy map provides an overview of how the roads are looking throughout the state. The map receives more than two million visitors and nearly five million page views each winter.

“Be ready before going out on your travels this winter,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “Our winter road conditions map gives you an idea of what to expect. As a reminder, it’s always best to stay off the roads if travel isn’t absolutely necessary during a winter storm.”

The map is updated 24/7 during winter storms. Click here to see how we gather the data for it. Shared on news broadcasts, social media and elsewhere, this map is a great resource during the winter months.

Bookmark www.gettingaroundillinois.com today!

