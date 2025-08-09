SPRINGFIELD – Headed to the Grandstand? The Illinois State Fair is offering a few important reminders to know before you go. These updated safety protocols at the Grandstand will help ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for all guests.

New this year, walk-through metal detectors and bag checks will be in place at all Grandstand entrances. No bags or purses larger than 14"x8", backpacks, or duffle bags are allowed into the Grandstand. If you leave the Grandstand, you will be required to go back through metal detectors and the bag check to re-enter.

Please help us keep our venue safe by reviewing the full list of prohibited items prior to your arrival.

Parking

For general parking, Gates 4, 6, 7, 8, or 11. Gate 6 Lot 18 and Gate 7 Lot 21 are closest to the Grandstand. The cost is $5 per vehicle, per day. Handicap parking is available at Gates 4 and 11 with the tram service running until 8 p.m.

Food & Beverages

Grandstand concessions are now cashless. All drinks will be opened at the time of sale. On the track, drinks will be served in plastic cups—no bottles, cans, or sealed containers allowed. Outside containers (including reusable cups) are not permitted, but outside food, purchased on the fairgrounds, is allowed.

Party Tent

Entrance to the party tent is inside Parking Lot 18A (infield parking lot). The party tent gate opens at time indicated on the party event ticket. Both a concert ticket AND a party ticket are required to enter the party tent, as both will be scanned upon entry into party tent.

Party attendees will enter the concert venue from the party tent area. Duration of the party is generally 1½ hours from the start time. Party tent gate closes once the concert gates open (which is generally one hour prior to concert start time). All party attendees will be required to enter the concert venue once concert gates open – re-entry into the party tent is not allowed. Once concert gates are open and the party entrance gate is closed, no entrance will be allowed into the party tent. Any late arrivals of party ticketholders after party gates are closed will need to enter through the concert gates listed on their concert tickets. Refunds will not be issued for late arrivals.

Tickets

If you purchased mobile tickets, be sure to download the tickets to your Ticketmaster app, prior to arriving at the Fairgrounds. This will ensure you have a consistent and reliable Wi-Fi signal to minimize any delays getting into the concert.

For more information, visit the Grandstand Event Policies page on our website.

The 2025 Illinois State Fair runs from August 7 through August 17 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements by connecting with us via Facebook and Instagram.

