EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran had a highly successful boys basketball season this winter under Coach Anthony Smith.

The Knights lost a tough 42-38 game with Gibault Catholic to conclude their season in regional play.

MELHS finished with a 25-6 overall record, one of the top marks in the entire region in boys basketball. It was the second consecutive outstanding season under Coach Smith, who was 21-9 the year before. This year, the Knights were competitive in each and every game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Playmaker guard Teddy Fifer was a key for Metro East Lutheran all season. Jason Johnson was another strong contributor. Fifer averaged near the 19-points per game mark throughout the season. Johnson was at about 11 points a game. Fifer controlled nearly every game for the Knights from his point-guard position and was strong on offense and defense. The other senior was Anthony Spiller. Junior Kenrqiue Brown (10 points per game) will return next season for the Knights.

Elijah Culbert is another senior graduating.

“Our seniors Teddy, Jason and Anthony provided a lot of leadership,” Coach Smith said. “Teddy is being heavily recruited and played a leading role in our program. Jason is going to play somewhere in college, but he is still working out where he will go.” Spiller wants to play in college.”

“We really tried to keep our opponents neutralized on defense,” Coach Smith said. “We had a very good offensive team. We tried to hold teams to under 40 points all season with our defense. We were fortunate to have a really good group this year.”

More like this: