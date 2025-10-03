TROY - Granite City's Landon Harris won the individual championship, while Triad's Caden Meier and Michael Schram were third and fifth, respectively, and it helped the Knights take the team title in the Triad Invitational cross country meet, which was run on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at Triad High School.

The Knights were the winners with 38 points, outdistancing Highland, who had 91 points, while Oakville of south St. Louis County placed third with 122 points, Collinsville came in fourth with 169 points, getting past fifth place Mascoutah, who had 170 points. The Warriors finished sixth with 211 points, while Breese Central was seventh at 216 points. O'Fallon was eighth with 221 points, in ninth place was Belleville West with 228 points, Waterloo came in 10th at 265 points, in 11th place was East St. Louis with 270 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was 12th at 271 points, Cahokia came in 15th place at 358 points, and Lebanon was 16th with 399 points. Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Madison, Maryville Christian, and Staunton also had runners who competed, but not enough to have a team score.

Harris won the race with a time of 16:06.5, while Oakville's Lucas Wiegman was second at 16:46.8, in third place was Meier at 16:51.1, fourth place went to Collinsville's Chase Cummins at 17:09.4, and Schram rounded out the top five with a time of 17:16.3.

Carson Klasner led the Explorers with a time of 9:14.1, while Kanin Kelly was in at 24:36.9, and Jackson Dimitroff had a time of 31:53.1. The Maroons saw Jay Naylor lead the way at 18:39.6, while Santana Martinez had a time of 19:15.0, and Trevor Muskopf was home at 19:46.5. Landon Kearbey led the Eagles with a time of 19:59.1, with Hayden Harshbarger coming home at 21:46.7, and Wesley Stewart had a time of 23:11.6

Elijah Little led the Comanches with a time of 19:09.0, while Dar'Viontez Clark came in at 20:18.3. and Ja'marcus Agnew was in at 21:10.3. To go along with Cummins' time, the Kahoks saw Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo come home at 18:15.8, and Cooper James had a time of 18:55.0. Robert Harris led the Flyers with a time of 18:43.3, while Marcus Palmer came in at 18:59. and Jaylen Atkins had a time of 20:10.9.

Along with Harris' winning time, Granite had Joel Farrone come in at 18:20.4, and Issac Beatty's time was 19:52.2. Joshua Knobeloch and his brother, Caleb, both led the Bulldogs with identical times of 17:46.1, with Donnie Miller right behind at 17:48.4. Cooper Morales-Escobar was the only runner for the Trojans, with a time of 25:17.2.

Chase Lading was the top runner for the Lions, with a time of 18:08.9, while Jack Donald was in at 20:30.2, and Silas Swick came in at 20:47.3. Henry Kohler led the Indians with at time of 17:56.6, with Tyler Zunker having a time of 18:50.8, and Jacob Martell was in at 19:12.4. Reiker Thurber led the Panthers with a time of 19:06.9, with Luke Swierczek right behind at 19:12.4, and Aiden Bauer was home at 19:34.1.

Aiden Green led Staunton with a sixth-place finish at 17:23.9, while Jorell Black came in at 21:51.1, and Lucas Crawford finished at 23:33.7. To go along with the times of both Meier and Schram, the Knights saw Samuel Skirball place eighth with a time of 17:31.7, and Gavin Woolverton was ninth at 17:36.3.

