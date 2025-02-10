ALTON - Triad advanced four bowlers to the sectional tournament next week, while Vivian Panico advanced for Edwardsville, and Taylor Hunter went through for Civic Memorial, as Highland won the team championship in the IHSA Marquette Catholic girls bowling regional Saturday morning and afternoon at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

The Bulldogs won with a team score of 5,268, while Salem finished second at 5,205, Breese Central was third with 5,190, and Trenton Wesclin claimed the fourth and final team spot at 4,907. Breese Mater Dei Catholic was fifth at 4,655, with the Knights coming in sixth at 4,600, in seventh place was Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, who had a 4,160, eighth place went to the Eagles at 3.708. the Tigers finished ninth at 3,646, and Roxana rounded out the top ten with a 3.420. East Alton-Wood River was 11th at 3.079. and Centralia was 12th with a 2,668.

Mater Dei's Lynn Shirley won the individual title with a six-game series of 1.246, with Brooklyn Hamilton of Salem second with a 1.219 series, Haley Markle of Highland was third with a 1,210, teammate Dyna Lentz was fourth at 1,136. and rounding out the top five was Grace Henrichs of Central, who shot a 1.128.

Local area qualifiers individually were Riley Reeves of Triad, who shot a 1,078, teammate Olivia York, who had a 978, Panico qualified with a 938 series, Shirley's teammate, Iveette Onate-Angel qualified for the sectional with a 932, Hunter made it through with a 929 series, Mater Dei's Emma Burns qualified with a 911 series, Ru Fuller of Triad shot a 903, and teammate Kara Biggs was the final individual qualifiers with an 882.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to Markel and Lantz, Highland had Grace Hays come in with a 1,080 set, Lidia Legostaeva had a 990, and Jossilyn Gaffner shot a 735. Along with Reeves, York Fuller, and Biggs, Triad had Lilli Hamil have a four-game series of 497. and Molli Klein had a two-game set of 262.

Also along with Hunter, CM saw Haylea Greenberg having an 858 series, Haley Klass shot a 690, Kena Bryer came up with a four-game series of 443, Gillian Gross had a four-game series of 435, and Grace Meyer had a four-game series of 413. Along with Panico, Edwardsville had Madison Wendleton with a 646 series, Valerie Stafford had a 630, Caitlyn Stafford had a five-game series of 558, Alexandra Hill shot a four-game total of 397. and Sydney Walker had a two-game total of 277.

The Shells were led by Kristin Mills' 763, while Allie Keller shot a 684, Cheyenne Mason had a 678 set, Trinity Tidwell had a 661 series, and Lyric McGee had a 634 series. The Oilers were led by Braelyn Hartkopf, who had a 669, while Carmela Scorggiins fired a 663 series, Ethan Goforth shot a 502 series, Bella Terpening had a three-game series of 341, Tabitha Barclay had a two-game set of 188, and Emma Sechrest had a two-game series of 160.

Metro-East Lutheran was represented by four bowlers, not enough for a complete team, but Katie Albrecht shot a 706 series, Kacie Gearnes fired a 683 set, Claire Tdrraeina had a 641 series, and Emma Gusewelle came up with a 616 series.

The qualifiers advance to next Saturday's Mt. Vernon sectional, which starts at 9 a.m. at Nu Bowl Lanes. The sectional qualifiers go on to the state tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, at its traditional home of the Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford.

More like this: