EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville soccer player Emma Sitton has officially signed with the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Emma recently scored a game-winning goal for the Tigers over O'Fallon and is a strong offensive player.

"I received a lot of help from my club coach at UMSL," Sitton said. She explained that when UMSL asked her to visit the school and when a scholarship was offered, she said, "I just knew it was my home when I got there."

Emma plans to pursue a nursing degree at UMSL and said she is extremely excited about her college choice.

