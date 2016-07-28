ALTON - “The Wakeup Call,” written by Kyria M. Williams and directed by Kenneth Paris, should be a production that will leave area drama watchers inspired.

“The Wakeup Call” is set for shows on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at Alton Little Theater.

The synopsis of the story line is as follows: Stacy is a young woman, born and raised in church, greatly involved, but living a double life. Frank, her boyfriend, however, is from the streets. Stacy prayer is that Frank will attend church service with her sometimes. He attends church, but does not leave the same way he came. Could Frank's conversion mean that she has to get her life in order as well? Be careful what you're praying for, because God just might give it to you!

“We have had really good crowds in St. Louis and St. Charles for the show,” Williams said. “It is definitely a Christian-based stage play. The message is about living what we have been taught. We are taught real-life scenarios and stories within the production. I think people, regardless of their faith, will walk out of this production inspired in some way. We have a great cast. I am proud of all of them.”

Purchase tickets online at www.kmwproductions.org

Tickets are advance $15 until this Friday. After this Friday, tickets are $20.

The cast consists of:

Kechia King as Stacy

Jonta King as Frank

Donald Douglas as Dad Collins

Dawn Richards as Mom Collins

Article continues after sponsor message

Titus Reed as Pastor Kempton

Tanya Harvey as First Lady Kempton & Aunt Barbara

Julius Young as Darnell

Kim Harvey as Holly

Ketra Sims as Sista Loocy

Kennetha Paris as Momma Mae as well as Director

Alex Johnson as Amanda

LaShunda Gardener as Christine

Narva Barnett as Nicole

Trey Williams - Producer

Erica Ja'net - Stage Manager

More like this: