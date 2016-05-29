SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A LIBERTY SECTIONAL FINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 1, CAMP POINT CENTRAL 0 (14 INNINGS): A bases-loaded single from Kassidy Klocke sent Hardin-Calhoun to Monday morning's Springfield Supersectional game at the University of Illinois-Springfield, the defending state champion Warriors taking a 1-0, 14-inning win over Camp Point Central in the Liberty Sectional final Saturday morning.

Poor field conditions from recent rains forced the game to be moved to Camp Point Central's grounds.

The win will pit the Warriors (37-2) against traditional east-central Illinois power Casey-Westfield, who defeated Raymond-Lincolnwood 16-0 in five innings in the Altamont Sectional final Saturday, at 11 a.m. Monday at UI-Springfield; the winner moves into the state semifinals, where they will face the DuQuoin Supersectional winner, either New Athens Sectional champ New Athens or the winner of the Cobden Sectional, either Campbell Hill Trico or Steeleville; that final was moved to 11 a.m. Monday at DuQuoin High, with the DuQuoin super now set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Grace Baalman, who fanned 30 and gave up just one hit in the 14 innings of play, walked to start the bottom of the 14th; Emma Baalman also walked and Madison Lehr singled to load the bases and bring up Klocke, who ended the game with a hit.

Baalman also passed the state single-season record of 501 strikeouts in the game; Alexis Silkwood held the previous record.

