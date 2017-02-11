HARDIN - Wes Klocke is a gifted athlete, starring in football, basketball and baseball for Calhoun. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, he has attracted the attention of colleges and has decided to attend Missouri Southern in Joplin, MO., next year.

Klocke signed this week with his teammates Tyler Webster and Cody Gilman to play football in college.

“I really love their coaching staff,” he said of Missouri Southern. “They seem like they really wanted me and when I visited the campus, I really liked it. I see a bright future in their program.”

Klocke said he may be red-shirted his first year, so he can hit the weights and put on some weight.

“I think they are looking me at the safety position,” he said. “I will have to work hard to gain some weight and earn my position. It means everything to me to play in college; this is why I have worked so hard at it.”

The Warriors senior said he has enjoyed his experience at Calhoun and the support he has received from the coaches, players and community.

“The support we received is why I think we went as far as we did in the playoffs,” he said.

Klocke spoke highly of Calhoun head football coach Aaron Elmore.

“Coach Elmore helped me a lot in my recruiting and I feel we have brought Calhoun football back on the map,” he said. “Now we have something for everybody who comes after us to shoot for.”

Klocke was not only an offensive threat running and catching the ball, but solid on defense. He has been the leading scorer for the basketball team this season and plays center field and pitches for the Warriors’ baseball squad.

Wes Klocke’s two older sisters each played college sports and now he is hoping to follow their example and play in college.

“My sisters set a good example for me,” he said. “I have a younger sister who also plays sports.”

