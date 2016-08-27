The Warriors at practice under the direction of coach Aaron Elmore. (Photo courtesy of Michael Weaver)CONCORD-TRIOPIA - Calhoun's Wes Klocke galloped 70 yards for a score and Clayton Ralston brought in the extra point for a dramatic Warriors' 8-6 victory over the Trojans on Friday night at Concord-Triopia.

"We lost our quarterback Easton Clark in the first quarter to a knee injury," Calhoun head football coach Aaron Elmore said. "We overcame eight fumbled snaps, losing two. Our defense was put in bad situations all night but played great."

Elmore said the key was Calhoun stopped Concord-Triopia on the two-point conversion after touchdown.

"We stopped them with 24 seconds left on the clock," Elmore said.

