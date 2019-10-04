Klaussner Furniture Concepts to Close, Offers Massive Sale Until Year End
October 4, 2019 2:25 PM
EDWARDSVILLE – Klaussner Home Furnishings by Custom Concepts at 6698 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville is closing and it has a 60-80 percent off on all merchandise. The business plans to open as Johnson Furniture in January.
The closing is occurring for a re-branding.
Klaussner offers everything from beds, outdoor patio furniture, sofas, love seats and so much more.