EDWARDSVILLE – Klaussner Home Furnishings by Custom Concepts at 6698 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville is closing and it has a 60-80 percent off on all merchandise. The business plans to open as Johnson Furniture in January. The closing is occurring for a re-branding. Klaussner offers everything from beds, outdoor patio furniture, sofas, love seats and so much more.