EDWARDSVILLE – Four pitchers combined on the shutout while catcher Jacob Kitchen hit a first inning three-run homer to help lead Edwardsville’s under-17 summer team to a 7-0 win over Jersey in a game played Tuesday night at Tom Pile Field.

For a few of the players, it was their first time back on the field since celebrating the Tigers’ IHSA Class 4A state championship last weekend, and the team played very well.

“It was our first time on the field after the championship celebration,” said Edwardsville assistant coach Craig Ohlau, who coaches the under-17 team, “and I’m very proud of the guys for how they competed. We had fun, and our guys like to compete.”

Kitchen’s three-run shot in the first proved to be all that the Tigers needed, and a combination of four pitchers – Quinn Weber, Austin Segrest, Grant Coffey, and Logan Cromer – teamed up to shut out the Panthers.

“All of our pitchers were pounding the zone tonight,” Ohlau said, “They located their fastballs well, and they all had their pitches working. And our defense played well behind them.”

The under-17 team, as well as the Tigers’ under-16 team, gives some the players a chance to gain experience under game conditions, and Ohlau is looking forward to the summer season.

“We’re looking forward to making each day a learning experience,” Ohlau said.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

