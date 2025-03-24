Our Daily Show Interview! Kirstan Gray: Candidate for Ward 6 Alderman!

ALTON - Kirstan Gray wants to see a new brand for Alton.

In a recent conversation on “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello, Gray, a candidate for Alton’s 6th Ward alderperson seat, shared his vision for the ward and the city. He believes Alton needs a new advocate and a decisive, united City Council.

“I found out that Alton’s brand is damaged, and I want to help rebuild that,” he said. “I want to be part of rebuilding that.”

Gray is a DJ and business owner in Alton. He has worked with Olin’s IT department for 37 years.

He believes Alton should be a “visionary place” with more development and a better “image.” He said he speaks with many people who are concerned about crime and the roads in Alton, and the city’s positives go unnoticed. He wants to see a new “headline” that advocates for Alton and encourages people to come to the city.

Gray has questions about how Alton’s TIF money is used. He also believes transparency has been used as a “buzzword” and campaign promise, and he wants to see it become “a reality” within the city’s leadership.

“I like to ask the hard questions. Why haven’t we been using the TIF money? Why haven’t we been using it more effectively?” he said. “The smart thing to do is to get a solid council in that asks the right questions, forms the right motions, presents the right proposals, and actually does research on the proposals.”

He added that the roads in the 6th Ward are damaged, and he wants to see road repairs. He feels that the people who work for the city “want to do a great job,” but ultimately need “the support of the council” to fix the roads.

Gray emphasized that the 6th Ward could be a spot for development as it is near Gordon Moore Park and I-255. He voiced his appreciation for the businesses that are already located in the 6th Ward, and he noted his interest in bringing more businesses to that area.

“The 6th Ward and 7th Ward have been forgotten. We don’t get a lot of activity over there. You can tell by our streets. There’s opportunity for development,” he said. “Whether you own a business in Alton in the 6th Ward or you live there, talk to your family. Talk to your friends. Help me help the city.”

He added that he wants to see an easier way to report issues, and he would volunteer his own time to build the online reporting portal himself. He is also concerned about the “character” of the businesses that come into town, and he wants to make sure Alton’s development represents the people in the city.

“My biggest motivation is really to unify the council and to start looking at things a little bit differently,” he added. “In our council, a 2/3 majority vote can stop bad decisions. Whoever the mayor is, if the council was united, if the council was an actual functioning team, you can stop bad decisions.”

Gray wants to bring in 200 new voters who have not previously voted in the consolidated election. He encourages everyone to come out and vote on April 1, 2025, to support him and the city.

For more information about his campaign, visit his official website at GrayFor6thWard.com.

