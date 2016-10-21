GODFREY – Johnna Kinney was out of the game—or so she thought.

She’d retired from coaching volleyball a couple of years ago after 15 seasons with St. Louis Community College (formerly Flo Valley) in Florissant, Missouri.

Yet the urge to get back in the game was strong. So, she applied for head volleyball and women’s tennis coach at Lewis and Clark and came out a winner.

“I missed coaching at the junior college level and was familiar with the athletic director and staff at Lewis and Clark. I decided it would be a challenge, but I knew if I got the job I would have good support from everyone at L&C, and I have,” Kinney said.

Kinney, of Hazelwood, Missouri, started at L&C Aug. 1. She said she is enjoying the season and isn’t surprised her Trailblazers volleyball team is winning—posting a current 21-8 record in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D-II division.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more talented group of players. I thought I might have to do some more recruiting, but these 10 women are really a team in every sense. They have a can-do attitude, they want to win and they make it happen,” Kinney said.

L&C Athletic Director Doug Stotler said Kinney is a good fit.

“Coach Kinney brings knowledge to Lewis and Clark volleyball. Her 15 years of junior college head coaching experience is very valuable as is her knowledge of many of our opponents,” Stotler said. “Add to it that she will also coach women’s tennis, and it is easy to see why Lewis and Clark is fortunate to have Coach Kinney on our coaching staff.”

The volleyball team has five more games before beginning regional play at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Lewis and Clark.

For more information on Trailblazers athletics visit www.lc.edu/athletics

