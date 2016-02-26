Kinley Cordelia Hillig
Name: Kinley Cordelia Hillig
Parents: James M Doerr Jr and Kayley S Painter of Alton, IL
Birth weight: 5 lbs 0 oz
Birth Length: 18 1/2 inches
Time : 1:13 pm
Date: January 29th, 2016
Hospital:OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Paizleigh Hillig (14 mo.)
Grand parents:
Henry and Leanna Roe Jr. of Moro, Tomothy and Hope McClellan Sr. of Wood River, Billy and Brandi Hillig of Jerseyville, and Regina Hillig of Alton.
Great Grandparents:
Henry and Judith Roe Sr. of Bethalto, Alice Ehlers of Brighton, Richard Daiker of Kane, Connie Dobb of Steelville, MO, Marlyn Law of Wood River and Bill and Mary Hazelwood of Jerseyville.