EDWARDSVILLE - Kingston Willis is only in the second grade, but he is already a great friend.

For his hard work and kindness, Kingston Willis is a Student of the Month for Leclaire Elementary School, Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, and Grand Business Brokers.

Willis knows how important it is to be nice to other people. He said “being kind” is the hallmark of a good friend, which he is.

His teacher noted that Willis uses “kinder words” and has shown a lot of growth from previous years. His teacher and other folks at school are proud of him and happy to have him as part of the Leclaire family.

“He has a wonderful imagination and a fantastic sense of humor,” his teacher added. “He tries his best every day to be a hard worker and a good friend to his peers. Kingston is a pleasure to have in my class!”

Willis loves singing songs with his friends and playing with toy cars. He most enjoys “learning about tornadoes” and how firefighters work at the fire station.

Outside of school, Willis enjoys playing with his friends and family. He said his mother motivates him to try his best every day.

Given his fascination with first responders, it’s no surprise that he wants to one day become a police officer. His teachers and loved ones believe he can do anything he sets his mind to.

Congratulations to Kingston for this recognition from Leclaire Elementary School, ECUSD7, and Grand Business Brokers!

