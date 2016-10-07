Kingston Osiris Alexander Hutson
Name: Kingston Osiris Alexander Hutson
Parents: Alexandria Gibson and Nicholas Hutson of St. Louis
Birth weight: 4 lbs 15 oz
Birth Length: 18 ½”
Time : 6:55 AM
Date: October 1, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Carter Hutson (2); Savannah Hutson (4)
Grandparents: Cherie Lee & Marvin Lee, Alton; Jerry Hutson, St Louis; Katie Talley, Brussels; Brian Cottingham, Brussels; Roger Gibson, Jerseyville.
Great Grandparents: Penny Schaefer, Carrollton
