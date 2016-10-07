Name: Kingston Osiris Alexander Hutson

Parents: Alexandria Gibson and Nicholas Hutson of St. Louis

Birth weight: 4 lbs 15 oz

Birth Length: 18 ½”

Time : 6:55 AM

Date: October 1, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Carter Hutson (2); Savannah Hutson (4)

Grandparents: Cherie Lee & Marvin Lee, Alton; Jerry Hutson, St Louis; Katie Talley, Brussels; Brian Cottingham, Brussels; Roger Gibson, Jerseyville.

Great Grandparents: Penny Schaefer, Carrollton

