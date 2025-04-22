GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic's boys track and field squad dominated a quad meet with Maryville Christian, Metro East Lutheran and O'Fallon First Baptist Academy on Monday night, April 21, 2025, at McGivney.

Cade King of Maryville Christian (hurdles) and Brice Stewart (long jump and triple jump), and Maryville Christian's Josh Coulby (shot put and discus) were double winners. Liam Schmidt of McGivney posted an excellent time of 2:01.0 in the 800 meters. Joey Seefeldt of McGivney recorded a 24.60 clocking for first in the 200 meters and placed second in the triple jump and long jump. He has been a top finisher in those events all season long.

Team Scores

McGivney Catholic, 113

Maryville Christian, 45

MELHS 42

O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 11

Father McGivney Catholic Inaugural Quad Meet

Results:

100 Meters - 1. Lyle Biermann, Father McGivney, 11.83, 2. Andre. Nava O'Fallon First Baptist, 12.08, Mitch Abert, Maryville Christian 12.57

200 Meters - 1. Joey Seefeldt, McGivney, 24.60, 2. Eddie Foppe, McGivney, 24.67, Christian Malone, Maryville, 25.75

400 Meters - 1. Will Rakers, McGivney, 53.88, 2. Lyle Biermann, McGivney, 54.900, Andre Nava, O'Fallon First Academy, 55.56

800 Meters - 1. Liam Schmidt, McGivney, 2:01.0, 2. Gus Range, McGivney, 2:09.54, Henry Reiseck, MELHS, 2:09.94

1,600 Meters 1. John Shank, MELHS, 4:44.92, Connor Schmidt, McGivney, 4:52.67, 3. Chase Lading, Maryville Christian, 4:53.89

3,200 Meters 1. Aidan Schmidt, McGivney, 11:11.70, 2. Henry Kohlenberger, O'Fallon First Baptist, 11:20.92, Jack Donald, Maryville Christian, 12:39.64

110 Hurdles - 1. Cade King, Maryville Christian, 16.35, 2. Brice Stewart, MELHS, 17.15

300 Hurdles - 1. Cade King, Maryville Christian, 42.32, 2. Eddie Foppe, McGivney, 46.38

4 x 100 Relay - 1. McGivney, 47.19, 2. McGivney, 50.40

4 x 200 Relay - 1. McGivney, 1:46.93

4 x 400 Relay - 1. McGivney, 3:38.39, 2. MELHS, 3:50.17, 3. Maryville Christian, 3:52.73

4 x 800 Relay - 1. McGivney, 9:45.70

Shot Put - 1. Josh Coulby, Maryville Christian, 15.42 meters, 2. Mason Roseman, 11.61 meters, 3. Brice Stewart, 11.58 meters.

Discus - 1. Josh Coulby, Maryville Christian, 46.32 meters, 2. Gavin Lankford, MELHS, 30.45 meters, 3. Gabriel Walton, McGivney, 25.33 meters

Pole Vault - 1. Caleb Payne, McGivney, 3.12 meters, 2. Andrew Lionelli, McGivney 2.44 meters

Long Jump - 1. Brice Stewart, MELHS, 5.93 meters, 2. Joey Seefeldt, 5.15 meters, 3. Isaak Broekemierer, MELHS, 5.11 meters

Triple Jump - 1. Brice Stewart, MELHS, 12.72 meters, 2. Joey Seefeldt, McGivney, 11.42 meters

