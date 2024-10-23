PIASA - Sahara Ward is an important member of the Southwestern High School community. She has an impressive record of hard work and kindness.

For her accomplishments, Sahara Ward is a Student of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Ward is a senior student at Southwestern, where she stays busy as a member of the color guard. She has been involved in color guard for three years now, and she enjoys the athleticism and community. She also has fun supporting the band and spending time with her friends within the band and color guard.

When Ward isn’t focused on school or her extracurriculars, she is often helping around the house and running errands. She works hard to support her mother.

Between her studies, color guard and spending time with her family, Ward has a lot on her plate. But she enjoys painting, drawing and reading whenever she can. Her creativity shines through in everything she does.

Although she has some time to make decisions about her future, Ward knows exactly what she wants to do after high school. She is still deciding where she will attend college, but she has big dreams for her future.

“I want to be a paralegal,” she said.

Her teachers and loved ones know that she has the dedication, drive and focus to accomplish whatever she sets her mind to. They are looking forward to watching her succeed.

Congratulations to Sahara for this recognition from Southwestern High School!

