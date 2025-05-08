EDWARDSVILLE - Kindergartener Yadiel Rojas has grown a lot this school year.

For his accomplishments, Yadiel Rojas is a Student of the Month for Nelson Elementary School, Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, and Sylvan Learning Center.

Rojas is an extremely hard worker. When the school year started, he didn’t know any numbers or letters. But through a lot of hard work, he has learned how to count up to 20 and how to add numbers. He can also read entire stories with support.

He said that learning how to count was the coolest thing he has learned so far this year. He also deeply enjoyed learning how to read, and he can’t wait to read more stories in the future.

Rojas’s teacher is so proud of him and can’t wait to see where he goes next. Not only has Rojas acquired an “amazing” level of knowledge this year, but his social skills have taken off, and he enjoys speaking with his peers and playing with his friends.

“Yadiel has worked so hard this year,” his teacher said. “In the beginning of the year, Yadiel only spoke when asked a question. Now he initiates conversations. He is loved by all of his peers. Yadiel has a smile on his face at all times. Anyone who works with him reports what a hard worker he is.”

Rojas loves Mickey Mouse, and his favorite thing to do outside of school is play with his toys, especially his Elmo. He also enjoys playing with Legos and reading stories. When he grows up, he hopes to be a star on a funny television show.

Congratulations to Yadiel for this recognition from Nelson Elementary School, ECUSD7, and Sylvan Learning Center!

