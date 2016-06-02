Kinder earns Alton Memorial Hospital's employee honor for June Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Rachelle Kinder of the Alton Memorial Hospital Lab is the AMH Employee Recognition Award winner for June. Her co-workers say that Rachelle exhibits “a smile, patience, takes charge, learns, is accountable and compassionate, and displays excellent customer service. Rachelle makes sure that all the lab charges are processed. Rachelle is a take-charge person. Her sole goal is to help the lab remain a positive business for Alton Memorial. Rachel just graduated from and passed her coder exam. This is an asset to the laboratory in making sure we receive the right diagnosis codes with test orders. When I read the Standards of Excellence, a picture of Rachelle comes to mind. Alton Memorial is fortunate to employ Rachelle Kinder.” Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending