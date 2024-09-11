EDWARDSVILLE — Thoughtfully, members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville delivered breakfast to the Edwardsville Fire Department on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. The gesture was made to thank firefighters and staff for their service and to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The fraternity's act of kindness was met with gratitude from the fire department. "We'd like to share our gratitude for the thoughtful members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity," Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said. "It's an honor to serve this wonderful community in this great nation."

The breakfast delivery aimed to honor the sacrifices and ongoing dedication of first responders, a sentiment that holds particular weight on the anniversary of 9/11.

For many, the day serves as a poignant reminder of the risks and responsibilities faced by those in emergency services.

Chief Whiteford and the Edwardsville Fire Department expressed great appreciation for the community's support, and the one in particular on Wednesday by the Kappa Sigma fraternity at SIUE. Whiteford emphasized the importance of such gestures in fostering a strong relationship between local organizations and first responders.

