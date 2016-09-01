WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School scholar, football and wrestling athlete Zach Kincade is the type of young man any parent would be proud to call their own.

Zach is a straight-A, 4.0 student. Actually, his grade-point average exceeds that because he takes all honors classes.

The two-sport star at East Alton-Wood River has started on the freshman football and been a member of the wrestling team since his first year as an Oiler.

Nate Kincade and Zach’s mother, Liz, beam with pride when they talk about their son.

“When Zach isn’t in school or sports, he helps coach JFL for Wood River,” Nate said. “He is very giving and a great mentor. He has definitely learned a good work ethic being involved in sports. He works out all summer and fills his time with school work, sports and sports-related activities and the rest of his time is donated to the JFL helping younger kids.”

One of Zach’s highlights last year was being the Alton Quarterback Club Defensive Player of the Week four times. He was also an all-conference selection at his linebacker post and he hopes to do that again this year. He starts at guard on offense. He qualified for state in wrestling in the 195-pound division.

Zach said he loves football and his ultimate goal is to play in college.

His key goal this football season is to help his team out as much as he can and help his team to the best year they have had in several years.

When Zach finishes practices, he said he showers, eats and starts cracking the books for his classes.

“I basically do homework until it is time to go to bed each school day, then it is time to wake up the next day and do it again,” he said. “My favorite subject is social studies and history. I like learning about history.”

Zach is uncertain what career path he will choose to study in college, but he is considering law and also sports medicine as possibilities.

Zach and the other East Alton-Wood River football boys worked out hard through the summer. He said they want to get East Alton-Wood River High back on the map and be a football force to be reckoned with this season and next year.

“The football team put in long hours over the summer, waking up at 5 in the morning and weightlifting and working on speed and agility,” he said.

As far as influences, Zach said his father has had an impact on him more than anybody with athletics and academics.

“He takes me to three or four football camps during the summer, which are costly and he is always there to help me if I need help with my homework,” Zach said.

The East Alton-Wood River star athlete said it is important to him that when he graduates from high school that is not the end of his athletic career.

“I want to be involved in athletics as long as I can,” he said.

