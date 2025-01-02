MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year 2025 early on Jan. 1, 2025, with the birth of a boy named Kimani at 1:06 a.m. Kimani weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

The proud parents, Briana and Mark, expressed their joy at the arrival of their son.

The hospital extended its congratulations to the family and wished them a year filled with love, health, and happiness.

The birth of Kimani marks a celebratory moment for the hospital, which has a tradition of recognizing the first newborn of the year.

