Kim & Kraig's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Kim & Kraig Daniels from East Alton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Date Met/Started Dating: August 30, 2014
Briefly Describe First Date: Football game followed by Applebees for dinner.
Date Married: October 14, 2017
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We’re both competitive at heart so whether it’s Dave and Busters or playing the Wii we love to play games together.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Don’t ever lose your playfulness, just because your growing older together and have more responsibility doesn’t mean you can’t have fun together.