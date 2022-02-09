Our Love Story:

The Couple: Kim & Kraig Daniels from East Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: August 30, 2014

Briefly Describe First Date: Football game followed by Applebees for dinner.

Date Married: October 14, 2017

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We’re both competitive at heart so whether it’s Dave and Busters or playing the Wii we love to play games together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Don’t ever lose your playfulness, just because your growing older together and have more responsibility doesn’t mean you can’t have fun together.