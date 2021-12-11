Kids’ screen time: How much is too much?
ALTON - It’s never been easier to be entertained, informed, and connected.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Our favorite shows, music, social media, and the latest news are now available in the palm of our hands 24/7. While we enjoy this convenience, kids are enjoying it as well. Too much, in fact.
With children getting smartphones at younger and younger ages while also having access to TVs, tablets, video games, and other technology in the home, they’re getting a lot more daily screen time than previous generations.
Just how much time?
The numbers might shock you. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the average daily hours by age group:
- 8-10 years old: Six hours
- 11-14 years old: Nine hours
- 15-18 years old: Seven and 1/2 hours
And these figures don’t even include the time kids spend on screens for their school work.
The health effects
It’s important for parents to be aware of the impact that too much screen time can have on their children’s health, as well as their ability to develop healthy relationships with friends and family.
American homes for many years, the issue of screen time is a relatively new area of concern since smartphones haven’t been around very long,” said Samina Yousuf, MD, an OSF HealthCare pediatrician.
Over the last decade, it’s become a standard topic that pediatricians discuss with children and their parents.
“Studies are showing links between excessive screen time and various physical and mental health issues in children, such as obesity, depression, behavioral issues, and anxiety,” Dr. Yousuf said. “It also hinders them from getting the recommended amount of sleep each night, which harms them physically and also impacts their performance in the classroom. And then when they come home from school, it cuts into the time they should be devoting to homework.”
It also impacts their development of social skills.
“Impatience in real-world interactions is one of the biggest results of excessive screen time,” Dr. Yousuf said. “You don’t have to be patient with a screen. It’s instant gratification. But you do need patience when you’re talking to someone in person. So, it’s important that children learn to wait, listen and respond.
“This will not only help them when communicating with other kids but also when playing together since taking turns with toys is so important. All of this lays the foundation for developing healthy relationships and friendships as they grow up.”
Recommended time limits
But with these electronic devices so ingrained into our culture, how should parents set boundaries for their children? Dr. Yousuf said pediatricians generally recommend the following guidelines:
- Under 2 years old: Zero screen time, except for video chatting with family or friends
- 2-5 years old: No more than one hour per day co-viewing with a parent or sibling
- 5-17 years old: Generally no more than two hours per day, except for homework