GODFREY - Rallying toward the end of their season in the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation baseball series, the Godfrey Ball Park on Stamper Lane was hustling and bustling with teams playing their little hearts out Wednesday night.

Despite the record temperatures, a steady and cooling breeze poured over the baseball diamonds, making it not only a great day for playing, but also an awesome time to spectate.

The Oates & Associates team faced TWM Engineering while the Ace Tech Computer Services team competed against Hansen Plumbing in the pitching machine league.

The pitching machine league will conclude play next week. All of the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation league teams will receive recognition at the village’s upcoming Family Fun Fest on July 4th.

