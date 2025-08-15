Our Daily Show Interview! The Case of the Cryptic Monk & The Bread Monk at St. Pauls!

ALTON - Kids are invited to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to solve a mystery.

From 2–4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, kids ages 9–14 can participate in a program titled “The Case of the Cryptic Crumb.” This “whodunnit” invites kids to study clues and solve the mystery of who stole Father Dominic “The Bread Monk” Garramone’s secret recipe.

“It’s designed to get children in and get them excited about the church and about fellowship with one another,” said Robbie Cupp, a leader in the church. “The important factor is being able to feed minds and souls, not just for one specific group of parishioners. We have to feed the entire family.”

Cupp explained that St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has been “wanting to grow for a while.” One parishioner named Tiffany decided that creating kids’ programs is a great way to expand the church’s reach.

“She has spent hours upon hours upon weeks and months trying to get this event nailed down,” Cupp explained. “She is just such a creative talent and blessing to have at our church. Her focus is entirely on providing kids a fun, safe environment to go.”

He added that Tiffany has several more events planned for the next few months, including more mysteries, for kids to enjoy. As the church grows, they hope to put more focus on children’s programming and activities to “get them excited and involved.”

“The Case of the Cryptic Crumb” comes one week ahead of Father Garramone’s visit to the church on Aug. 24, which is geared toward adults. Cupp hopes the mystery on Aug. 16 encourages more interest in Father Garramone’s program while giving the kids a way to be involved. He added that caregivers can drop their kids off and enjoy an afternoon to themselves.

“Bring the kids out, let them have a great afternoon, and go out and enjoy the afternoon while they’re in a safe and fun environment,” he said.

The event is completely free, but registration is encouraged. To RSVP, email episcopalalton@gmail.com or call 618-465-9149.

For more information about “The Case of the Cryptic Crumb,” click here. To learn more about St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, visit their official website at EpiscopalAlton.org.

