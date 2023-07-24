EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville coaches George Patrylak and Chad Lakatos always have a goal of including the younger generations in running events in whatever way they can each year. Any opportunity the two have, they try to do something for the youth.

It happened again on Saturday in the one-mile fun run for kids on the Mud Mountain Course at SIUE.

Lakatos said Patrylak came up with the idea for the kids' run and once again it was a delight to watch the younger kids run with the older participants. Several high school and college stars ran the mile with the children.

“It is a great opportunity for those kids to get out on the course,” Coach Lakatos said. “Any time you get the young kids involved, especially with running, it is a win-win for everyone.”

Lakatos once had the Friday Night Lights for youth track and field and has always wanted to involve the kids with the older athletes.

“Our high school kids do a great job of making those kids feel special,” he said. “It is a way of them giving back their time. It is something for the young kids to run with a Geo Patrylak or Ryan Watts. Overall, Mud Mountain is just a great community event.”

