St. Louis - When it comes to cooking with kids, some parents might envision warm images of their child happily working alongside them on a delicious dish. Other parents might picture a big mess, a time crunch, and barely edible food. The truth is, most kids enjoy helping in the kitchen, and parents can use this to their advantage. Time spent in the kitchen allows families to bond. Parents can use this time to encourage their children to include healthy foods in their diets, starting with dairy foods.

The holiday season is the perfect time to put traditional recipes and kids together to create wonderful memories in the kitchen. Schedules are more flexible, allowing time to create a tasty dish without feeling rushed and stressed. “Many classic holiday recipes call for milk, yogurt, or cheese,” says Erin McGraw, registered dietitian and nutrition educator with the St. Louis District Dairy Council. “And when you invite your children into the kitchen, you can designate age-appropriate tasks, like mixing milk into a batter or sprinkling cheese on top of vegetables.”

Key nutrients including protein, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamin D are what make dairy foods such a dietary star. “Dairy foods are an important part of the diet because these nutrients help build strong bones and teeth in children,” says McGraw. “The kitchen is also a great learning lab because parents can introduce health and nutrition to their children. They can talk about balanced diets, healthy eating habits, and how food can help young bodies grow.”

Beyond nutrition knowledge, parents can reinforce concepts taught at school. Counting the number of ingredients can help with addition or learning fractions. Discussing the change of mass that occurs when melting butter, boiling water, or baking cake batter can help reinforce science lessons. And social studies can be brought into the kitchen by sharing stories of family recipes passed down from generation to generation. Reading can even be brought into the kitchen with books, like the Plump and Perky Turkey by Tessa Bateman, being turned into a fun, family-friendly recipe that matches the story!

Even if everything does not go perfectly, try to keep the mood light. Don’t cry over spilled milk or an egg that gets more smashed than cracked. These skills will eventually come, and cooking with your child will provide many wonderful memories and quality family time.

For more information on the health benefits of dairy or to find dairy and kid-friendly recipes like the Plump and Perky Turkey, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Erin McGraw with St. Louis District Dairy Council: call (314)-835-9668, or e-mail emcgraw@stldairycouncil.org. And don’t forget to check us out on Facebook or Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.

Pizza Stuffed Crescent Rolls

This kid-friendly recipe is loaded with gooey mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Serve warm with a marinara sauce for dipping or send them in your child’s lunchbox for a nutritious and filling lunch!

Makes 8 Stuffed Rolls

Ingredients

1 8-oz can of crescent rolls

½ cup pepperoni slices (about 24 slices)

4 mozzarella cheese sticks cut in half

2 Tbs unsalted butter, melted

Italian seasoning for sprinkling on top

Garlic powder for sprinkling on top

Marinara sauce, heated for dipping (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Unroll crescent rolls onto a baking sheet. Separate into triangles. Place pepperoni on the widest side of the triangle Place ½ mozzarella stick on top of the pepperoni. Roll the wide end to the smaller tip of the crescent roll, making sure to tuck in the corners. Brush top with melted butter and sprinkle Italian seasoning and garlic powder, if desired. Bake for 10-14 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Calories: 240 ? Fat: 14g ? Protein: 8g ? Calcium: 8%

Mama’s Hot Chocolat This classic drink can warm up the entire family on winter cold days. Serve this hot chocolate as is, or dress it up with some festive toppings!

Source: Ashley Jones from Central Middle School

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

½ cup granulated sugar

3 cups low-fat milk

4 Tbs cocoa powder

1 cup evaporated milk

Pinch of salt

Marshmallows (optional)

Directions

In a small saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, salt, milk and evaporated milk. Stir. Heat over medium heat until mixture comes to a simmer. Pour into your favorite mug and top with marshmallows (optional)

