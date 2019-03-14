EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Kidmania is always a huge fundraiser for the Junior Service Club (JSC) of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and the 2019 event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Edwardsville High School.

Admission to the event is $5 with cash and children get in free.

“This has been an annual event for the club for over a decade,” JSC said. “Kidmania is an indoor “garage sale” specifically for children’s and maternity clothing and related items with approximately 70 vendors. In recent years, we added the Marketplace, which includes over 20 independent Direct Sales consultants and boutique owners who sell or promote their items.”

In addition to volunteering throughout the community, the Junior Service Club’s fundraising efforts have allowed the club to give over a million dollars back to the community over the last 10 years. The funds have been distributed in several ways.

“Annually we support approximately 25 local non-profit organizations in the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and Riverbend areas, including the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Head Start, ECUSD7 school nurses and programs, and the Goshen Community Market,” JSC said. “JSC has also supported several larger Signature Projects in the community, including the Boundless Playground at Township Park, the playground at Leon Corlew Park, both in Edwardsville, and the new playground at Schon Park in Glen Carbon.

"The Junior Service Club has been successfully supporting our community and fundraising because of the ongoing volunteer efforts of our dedicated members and the generosity of our sponsors who realize the need to support our community and their residents in need."

Some of the marketplace vendors include LuLaRoe, Thirty-One, Norwex, Handmade Bows, and more.

Don't miss the opportunity to shop Kidmania before general admission. VIP Ticket holders receive early entry into the event and are entered into an exclusive VIP only raffle. Raffle items include a massage gift card, yoga for a month, and ice cream (courtesy of our awesome sponsors!).

Buy your VIP Tickets here:

http://mp.gg/9ao07!

See the JCS Kidmania Facebook page here:

https://www.facebook.com/jsckidmania/

