ALTON - Junior Khalilia (Khas) Spitz is the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Khas carries a full load of honors classes and participates in the music program while maintaining a 4.4 GPA and still finds time to be a leader of GSA at Alton High School.

She was also selected to be one of this year's representatives to the Riverbend Growth Association Young Adults Committee.

In a recent conversation, Khas mentioned that being a part of the Riverbend Growth Association is "super cool." Khas added, "I get to speak with a lot of business owners, and I get to see people who are passionate about giving back."

Khas said that some of the local organizations they are working with are the Madison County Family Ministries, Tree House Center, Alton Little Theater, and also Kreative Kids. Khas mentioned that the RBGA Young Adults Committee consists of about 30 members, and they meet about once a month.

Other members come from other Riverbend schools including Marquette Catholic, Roxana, East Alton/Wood River, Civic Memorial, and also a few home-schooled students. Collaboration is definitely encouraged between team members and each school's team is responsible for writing an article about the volunteering experience with each small business. Khas has also volunteered to do bell ringing for the Salvation Army, and the Fall Festival and also has been part of bringing in new members for the RBGA.

Khas also enjoys music and is a part of Alton Band and Orchestra Builders (ABOB) who assist with the Alton Youth Symphony. Khas shared that ABOB has been a supportive organization for many years in helping with uniforms for Marching 100 and for travel on musical performances and field trips, including a trip to the University of Illinois this coming February where the band will play a song or two and they will get feedback from the college band members and staff on ways to improve.

Recently, Khas was a part of the Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair held in December each year at Alton High where hundreds of vendors purchase a table to sell their goods and participants pay admission to attend.

There are also raffles as well as concessions to help raise money. Khas is one of 40 volunteers who worked at this well-known community fundraiser to raise money for the Music Department.

Khas is also a part of the honors classes at Alton High. Khas said she feels lucky to have access to all of the programs involving dual credits and AP classes.

Khas anticipates attending Lewis & Clark Community College and completing studies at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville or the University of Vermont in the field of environmental engineering or doing something to make the environment better for everyone. See the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Facebook page by clicking here.

