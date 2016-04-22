Name:  Khaleesi Rose Frasier        
Parents: Dawn Wheeler and Michael Frasier
Birth weight: 5 pounds 13 ounces    
Birth Length: 17 1/2 inches    
Time : 8:50 am
Date: March 25, 2016
Hospital: Anderson
Siblings: Devin Wheeler 24, Harrison Frasier 12
Grandparents: John and Carol Wheeler of Brighton,  The late Jack Frasier of Alton
Great Grandparents: Gene Higginson of Farmington New Mexico

