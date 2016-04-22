Khaleesi Rose Frasier Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Khaleesi Rose Frasier Name: Khaleesi Rose Frasier Parents: Dawn Wheeler and Michael Frasier Birth weight: 5 pounds 13 ounces Birth Length: 17 1/2 inches Time : 8:50 am Date: March 25, 2016 Hospital: Anderson Siblings: Devin Wheeler 24, Harrison Frasier 12 Grandparents: John and Carol Wheeler of Brighton, The late Jack Frasier of Alton Great Grandparents: Gene Higginson of Farmington New Mexico Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending